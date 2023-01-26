Kapil Sharma's new dapper look in a quirky colorful outfit proves he's a Fashion Icon; See PIC

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular personalities in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to his talent. Along with his exceptional comedy skills, Kapil's fashion sense has become the talk of the town, and we love how he is busy flaunting his sartorial picks on social media. Most of his outfits are styled by his wife, Ginni Chatrath, and his Instagram is flooded with amazing photos of him in trendy ensembles. Every day he manages to set the internet on fire with his incredible pictures, and today is no different!

Today, Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture in a quirky, and stylish outfit, which is quite commendable. In this photo, Kapil is seen sitting on his Range Rover as he is captured candidly. The comedian-actor dons a funky colorful sweatshirt with ripped black jeans and looks absolutely handsome here. He sported his favorite sunglasses with colorful sneakers and dropped jaws when he shared this look with fans. Sharing this snap, in the caption, he asked fans, "How many colors in this pictures?" As usual, fans were quick enough to shower their love on Kapil's post and flooded his comment section.

Take a look at Kapil's PIC here-

Speaking about his personal life, Kapil got married to Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. The next year, Kapil and Ginni were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, Anayra, on 10 December 2019. Kapil and Ginni were on cloud nine when they embraced parenthood for the second time and became parents to a baby boy Trishaan on 1st February 2022.

Kapil Sharma's professional front:

Kapil Sharma has a long illustrious career in the entertainment sector. From being a participant in a reality comedy show to hosting his own popular show, Kapil's journey has inspired millions and his hard work and dedication are worth admiring. His recently released short film Zwigato also became widely popular among fans, and his acting prowess was applauded. At present, Kapil Sharma is seen in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which premiered on 10th September, and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.