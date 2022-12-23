Kapil Sharma's new dapper PICS proves he's 'always in action mode'

We admire when celebrities leave no stone unturned to serve breathtaking looks, be it at the airport or at any grand event. With evolving fashion trends, it is difficult to maintain the aesthetics of a certain look. But one such star who has been making heads turn lately with his sartorial choice is Kapil Sharma . Known for his hilarious gigs and exceptional performances, Kapil's fashion picks have become the talk of the town. Every day he manages to set the internet on fire with his amazing pictures. Today is no different!

Today again, Kapil Sharma dropped pictures of his new look, and we are totally amazed by his dressing sense. The comedian-actor opted for an uber-cool casual look and looked dapper as he posed in it. Kapil donned a printed black shirt and paired it with blue baggy printed jeans and made a spectacular appearance. To conclude his look, Kapil donned his trademark sunglasses and sported his funky black shoes. Sharing these photos, Kapil wrote, "Always in action mode." Fans have taken over Kapil's comment section and have penned amazing praises for the actor.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's PICS here-

For the unversed, Kapil's outfits are styled by his wifey, Ginni Chatrath. The duo got married in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. The next year, Kapil and Ginni were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, Anayra, on 10 December 2019. Kapil and Ginni were on cloud nine when they embraced parenthood for the second time and became parents to a baby boy Trishaan on 1st February 2022.

Kapil Sharma's career:

Kapil Sharma has a long illustrious career in the entertainment sector. From being a participant in a reality comedy show to hosting his own popular show, Kapil's journey has inspired millions and his hard work and dedication are worth admiring. At present, Kapil Sharma is seen in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' which premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.