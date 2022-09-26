Kapil Sharma's reaction to meeting Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan on his show is priceless

The Kapil Sharma Show began with a bang featuring Kapil Sharma and his talented troupe- Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, and others. The show has been the most popular show on television screens and has enjoyed a massive fan following. Many celebs grace the show to promote their upcoming films considering the popularity of the platform. In the upcoming episodes of the show, we will see Ponniyin Selvan’s cast making a grand appearance on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Today, Kapil Sharma shared a few selfies with Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan on his Instagram handle. In these pictures, we see Trisha looking gorgeous as she is decked up in a beautiful saree and Kapil in a yellow outfit as they pose for the pictures. The comedian feels elated as he meets Trisha and sharing these photos, Kapil wrote, "my reaction when I met this beautiful girl".