Kapil Sharma's reaction to meeting Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan on his show is priceless
The Kapil Sharma Show's new season premiered on Sony TV on 10th September.
The Kapil Sharma Show began with a bang featuring Kapil Sharma and his talented troupe- Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, and others. The show has been the most popular show on television screens and has enjoyed a massive fan following. Many celebs grace the show to promote their upcoming films considering the popularity of the platform. In the upcoming episodes of the show, we will see Ponniyin Selvan’s cast making a grand appearance on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.
Today, Kapil Sharma shared a few selfies with Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan on his Instagram handle. In these pictures, we see Trisha looking gorgeous as she is decked up in a beautiful saree and Kapil in a yellow outfit as they pose for the pictures. The comedian feels elated as he meets Trisha and sharing these photos, Kapil wrote, "my reaction when I met this beautiful girl".
About Ponniyin Selvan:
The film is a two-part film based on iconic writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s classic Ponniyin Selvan. The five-part volume has been turned into a two-part film by Mani Ratnam. Filmmaker Mani Ratnam has finally fulfilled his long-time dream of adapting Kalki’s literary masterpiece Ponniyin Selvan into a film after two failed attempts. The first part, Ponniyin Selvan: I will release worldwide in theaters on September 30 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film features an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.
About The Kapil Sharma Show:
In the new season, the audience's favourite team including Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, and Archana Puran Singh are back with a bang to tickle your funny bones. Joining them are some talented new faces such as Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on Sony TV on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.
Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Radhika Apte reveals a cat helped her for date as she promotes Vikram Vedha