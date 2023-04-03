Kapil Sharma’s soulful cover of Punjabi folk song draws praises from singers Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular personalities in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to his talent. Along with his exceptional comedy skills, Kapil's fashion sense often grabs the limelight. Along with comedy and fashion, it is a known fact that Kapil Sharma is a great singer and has several times showcased his talent on the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian made his debut in his singing career this year. Other than that, the talented personality proved his acting mettle with Nandita Das’s Zwigato which was released recently.

Kapil Sharma shares throwback of singing Punjabi folk song

The video shows Kapil singing the folk number in a melodious tune and it is evident from the video that he and his friends are thoroughly enjoying it. His friends are also heard saying, “waah waah” in between. He uploaded the video with the caption, “Last year in my village #heer #punjabifolk #music #punjab #blessings” The video also features the singer, Jasbir Jassi.

The video caught the attention of singers Guru Randhawa and Honey Singh. While Honey Singh commented, “Folkstar” with a couple of red hearts, Guru Randhawa wrote, “Wah wah.” Singer Jassi who was with the comedian wrote, “Yaaar @kapilsharma bhai Ikko Heer ee sii mere kol ohh tussi enni sohni Ga ke mere ton kho layee e.” Celebs like Ishtiyak Khan, Himanshu Soni, and Devanshu Singh also shared their praises in the comment thread.

Take a look at the video here:

Fans also appreciated the comedian for his great voice. One user wrote, “Raw voice, no auto-tune,” while another wrote, “Great voice, Kapil Sharma.”

Kapil Sharma’s debut as singer

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma marked his debut as a singer with the song ALONE, for which he collaborated with Guru Randhawa. It was produced by T-Series and released on its official YouTube channel on 9th February.

