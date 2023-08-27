Kapil Sharma's THIS habit leaves Archana Puran Singh impressed; Find out what it is

Kapil Sharma, an ace comedian and actor, is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry who has carved a special space in the hearts of the masses. He always finds ways to keep his fans entertained, whether it's through television, movies, or social media. Kapil is a fan favorite and despite being away from screens, the comedian-actor has hooked his fans to his social media where he gives glimpses of his International tours and performances, personal life, and professional life.

Kapil Sharma's new post:

Today, early morning, Kapil Sharma shared a new post with his fans and followers on his Instagram handle. In this video, the comedian-actor is seen burning a few calories as he jogs amidst a scenic view. Kapil has sported a neon green and yellow T-shirt, white short pants, shoes, and a white cap as he enjoys his morning workout. Sharma made sure to leave a smile on his fans and followers' faces with his caption. Sharing this video, the comedian wrote, "Early morning walk kar ke reel b daal di benefits of waking up early good morning love you all."

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's post here-

Celebs reaction:

Fans and followers showered love on Kapil looking at his spirit to stay fit. Similarly, Archana Puran Singh was impressed to see Kapil's dedication towards his fitness. Praising him, Archana commented, "Wow! Kapillllll! I'm maha impressed! And lookin good too! 10 on 10 !!" Rajiv Thakur also commented on Kapil's post and wrote, "Have fun bro." Well, it seems like Alia Bhatt was also impressed with Kapil as she too liked the comedian's post.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Kapil Sharma's professional commitments:

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered for the first time in 2016. Recently, Kapil Sharma wrapped up his hit reality show The Kapil Sharma Show in July 2023 to embark on an International tour with his team. Kapil and his team visited six cities in the United States, in July. Post Kapil’s return from the tour, he will regroup with his team to put together the new season of the show, which is likely to return in October-November 2023. Kapil was last seen in the film Zwigato.