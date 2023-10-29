Kapils Sharma recalls getting interviewed by Ginni Chatrath’s father about earnings before his marriage

Kapil Sharma, whenever asked about his love story and marriage, has always had fun and delightful stories to share with his fans. Recently, the actor-comedian opened up on his cousin Angelee Sidar’s podcast Feel It In Your Soul about how he was questioned by Ginni Chatrath’s father about his per day salary.

Kapil Sharma also revealed on the show that when he was in college, artists weren’t given much value, and even when he met Ginni’s father, it was only her father’s extreme love for her that he met Kapil and had a conversation with him.

Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath’s love story no less than a movie

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s love story is the epitome of old-school romance, a perfect blend of support and commitment. Kapil, in his conversation with Angelee, added: “At that time, I was earning good money from TV, but he didn’t believe it. He asked me if I’m able to earn Rs 5-10k in a day or not. I told him I do more than that. He was shocked and asked, ‘Itne paise milte hain (Do you get that much money)?” The Zwigato actor also shared that the profession of a comedian wasn’t respected or even considered a proper occupation. Ginni’s father even tried to deter her from marrying him, but it seemed she had already started liking him, and there wasn’t any looking back for the couple. They later tied the knot in 2018 in Jalandhar.

Kapil Sharma came into the limelight after emerging as the winner for the third season of the comedy reality television show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. He later participated in Comedy Circus, which aired on Sony TV, where he emerged as the winner..

Sharma also hosted Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 6 and launched his own show, Comedy Nights With Kapil, which aired on Colours TV. The actor-comedian made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with Abbas-Mustan’s film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which received mixed reviews from critics. He is widely known for his standup comedy talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show, aired on Sony TV.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma and Netflix to collaborate for a celeb based comedy show; read deets