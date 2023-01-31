Karan Johar's 'two big dreams' were fulfilled while making Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's title track; Find inside

Karan Johar , the popular filmmaker-producer, recently graced the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 13. After 12 successful seasons, Indian Idol 13 is presently airing and offers a platform for aspiring singers to showcase their talent on a huge level. The show enjoys a massive number of viewers, and owing to the popularity of the platform, many celebrities grace the show to promote their films. In the last episodes of Indian Idol 13, the contestants celebrated Dharma Productions by singing Dharma films' songs to honor Karan Johar.

Karan Johar spent a gala time with the contestants on Indian Idol 13 and revealed several anecdotes about his personal life and his films. The filmmaker recalled the making of the title track of the film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and how it fulfilled his dream of working with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He shared that this song has too many emotions and memories attached to it. Karan also mentioned that the song has been used in so many unique ways such as in reels and memes, and it has created pop culture.

Speaking about the film, Karan said that the movie has 5 versions of the song, and Lata ji has sung all of the versions. Karan mentioned that he had two big dreams, which are to work with Lata ji and Amitabh ji, and because of this song, he was able to achieve both. This episode featuring Karan Johar as a guest went on air in last weekend.

The top 8 contestants, Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh, stunned him with their performances.

On a personal front, Karan Johar became father to twins (a boy and a girl) through surrogacy in February 2017.

About Indian Idol:

Judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani, the show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.