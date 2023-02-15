Karan Kundraa reveals he's eager to marry Tejasswi Prakash: 'Mei toh Film City me karne ko tayaar hu'

Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting skills. Over the years, the actor had quite an inspiring journey, and Bigg Boss 15 was one of them. One of the biggest highlights of this season was his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. The couple started dating during their stint in the hit reality show and are now tagged as one of the most popular and adorable couples. The duo has been in a relationship for a long time, and their PDA is one of the most talked about things in the telly world.

Often Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are asked about their marriage plans during events, media interactions, and interviews. Recently in an interview with Radio City, Karan was questioned when is he trying the wedding knot with ladylove Tejasswi. Replying to this, Karan said, "Mei toh March me karne ko tayaar hu." He then revealed that during their Bigg Boss 15 stint, their parents agreed to their relationship. Karan added that after Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi signed Naagin 6, and the show is constantly getting extensions.

Karan further added that instead of questioning me, people should ask Tejasswi when will she get time to marry him. When Karan was questioned whether he wants a destination wedding, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor replied, "Iss time pe toh kahi bhi hojaye, Film City me karne ko tayaar hu ya set pe bhi karne tayaar hu." He also added that most of the actors are getting married, but he is still waiting.

Tejran's love tale:

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's fans root for them ardently and lovingly address them as ‘Tejran'. After Tejasswi's Bigg Boss 15 grand win, the Naagin 6 actress couldn't control her excitement, and instead of celebrating her Bigg Boss win, she landed up to meet Karan at 5:30 am at his house. Soon after this, their fairy tale began, and are going strong with their relationship.

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra is presently busy with his newly launched show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, in which he essays Veer.