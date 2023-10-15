Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash get clicked at Mumbai airport as they return from Goa vacay; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are seen as a super adorable couple in showbiz. From setting couple goals to acing the fashion statements at the airport, the couple is the trendsetter for fans. The couple have been together since Bigg Boss 15. Recently, the power couple took some time off from their hectic schedule and took off to Goa to celebrate Karan's 39th birthday. They shared some quality time with their friends and close ones and looked absolutely adorable. A few minutes ago, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned to the city.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash return to Mumbai post Goa vacay

On Sunday, October 15, the Bigg Boss 15 couple was clicked by the paps at the Mumbai airport. Both were spotted as they stopped by to pose for photos. Karan even obliged a few fans with photos and selfies at the airport. During his appearance, Kundrra wore a simple outfit with a steel grey T-shirt and jeans. He completed his look with a watch and sneakers, whereas Tejasswi wore a denim outfit with white shoes.

Before leaving, they posed together for the paps. Both kept their airport looks simple and yet looked fashionable.

Apart from this, on Karan's birthday, Tejasswi shared some pictures on her social media handle. She wrote, "To my best friend and my favourite human, to the star gazing nights on the sands, to a bottomless supply of beers, to never ending news marathon nights, to a infinity. Happy birthday (well belated - thanks to you) my love @kkundrra (sic)"

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash on the professional Front

Karan Kundrra was recently seen in Bhumi Pednekar starrer Thank You For Coming. He was also seen in a fantasy show titled Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Tejasswi Prakash wrapped up with her show Naagin 6 some months ago.

