Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to have a 'roka' ceremony soon? Here's what we know

Popular celeb couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been in the news for a long time now owing to their personal lives. This couple never skips a chance to dish out major couple goals and receive immense love for it. Be it going on unplanned dates to expressing love for each other on social media, Tejasswi and Karan have often set an example of how a perfect relationship looks like. Recently, in an interview, Karan opened up on how he and Tejasswi love to support each other and are often looking forward to growing professionally. He also dropped a hunch on their roka ceremony.

Karan Kundrra talks about his relationship:

In a conversation with News 18, Karan Kundrra shared how he and Tejasswi Prakash have big dreams and aspirations as a couple. He shared, "We have big dreams, and we are pushing each other to pursue them. Every three or four days, we sit and discuss our goals. I see something on Instagram I send it to her, and she sends me inspiring posts too - that Karan we have to do this, accomplish that. Our goals are set at a much higher level. We aren’t nibba-nibbis.”

Speaking about the popularity and trolls, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor mentioned, "As long as you understand that this hype and popularity keep coming and going away, the only thing you can do is become consistent." He further shared that they let each other grow individually and said that during all the highs they get love and during all the lows they get hate. He added, "But are these trollers paying your bills? They don’t even make any impact when it comes to the larger scheme of things.”

As Karan and Tejasswi's family have met each other several times and are often spotted together, so Karan was asked about a possibility of a 'roka ceremony' and whether they are planning to take their relationship to the next level. Replying to this question, Karan laughed it off and said, "Thik hai, kuch karte hai."

Well, TejRan fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple to tie the knot and will be on cloud nine when their favorite couple announces this big news.

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra is currently essaying the role of Veer in the fantasy show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

