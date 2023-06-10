Karan Kundrra arrives at GF Tejasswi Prakash’s birthday bash with her parents; Watch VIDEO

Tejasswi Prakash, who is currently one of the most sought-after talents in the Hindi television industry, is celebrating her 30th birthday today. The gorgeous actress, who earned immense popularity after emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, is now winning hearts by playing the lead role in Naaagin 6. When it comes to her personal life, Tejasswi Prakash is in a steady relationship with her Bigg Boss housemate and famous actor, Karan Kundrra.

Karan Kundrra arrives with Tejasswi's parents at her birthday bash

As you may know, Karan Kundrra has been setting major boyfriend goals these days by bonding extremely well with Tejasswi Prakash's family members, especially her parents. He is also a very supportive partner when it comes to his lady love's dreams and aspirations. Recently, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor was spotted arriving at Tejasswi Prakash's intimate birthday bash, which was held at a famous joint in Mumbai.

Interestingly, he arrived at the venue with his girlfriend's parents. In the video which is now going viral on social media, Karan is seen holding Tejasswi's mother's hands, as he walked into the restaurant with her parents. The 'Tejran' fans are now heaping praises on the actor, for being a doting son-in-law-to-be.

Watch Karan Kundrra's video with Tejasswi Prakash's parents, below:

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra pose together

After some time, Karan Kundrra was seen welcoming birthday girl Tejasswi Prakash, as she arrived at the restaurant for her birthday bash. The Bigg Boss 15 winner opted for a pretty red halter-neck gown, which she paired with a sleek bun and a pair of statement earrings, for the special night. She completed her look with dewy make-up. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, was seen in a black t-shirt and matching trousers, which he paired with a navy blue jacket. The popular couple posed together for the paparazzi photographers, before heading for Tejasswi's birthday celebrations.

Karan and Tejasswi's work fronts

The popular actress is currently busy playing the roles of Pratha and Prarthana in the highly popular supernatural series, Naagin 6. Tejasswi Prakash is also active in the Marathi film industry, with some promising projects in her kitty. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, made a comeback to fiction TV series with Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, the supernatural series which is an adaptation of Vampire Diaries.

