Karan Kundrra congratulates his 'queen' Tejasswi Prakash as she completes a year to her Bigg Boss 15 win; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash has been winning the hearts of the audiences with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show 'Naagin 6'. The actress has been a part of numerous shows in her career but has been in the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. In Salman Khan's hosted reality show, Tejasswi battled many challenges, and her relationship with Karan Kundrra often landed in trouble owing to the house issues created by the inmates. But after constantly battling all the challenges and tasks in the show, Tejasswi Prakash was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 15 and won the trophy and a cheque of Rs 40 lakh. Karan congratulates Tejasswi:

Undoubtedly Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most romantic pairs in the showbiz world, and there are no second thoughts about it. Once again, Karan and Tejasswi have proved to be the most adorable couple in the town. Today, Tejasswi Prakash completed a year to her Bigg Boss 15 win, and her beau Karan Kundrra made this occasion even more special by sharing a congratulatory message for her. Taking to his Twitter handle, Karan wrote, "Congratulations to a year of your reign my queen.. cheers to an era yet to come." He also shared two love-dipped pictures with his ladylove Tejasswi.

Take a look at Karan's tweet here-

Tejasswi Prakash also shared a few pictures from the day when she won Bigg Boss 15. In these photos, the Naagin 6 actress looks stunning as she is decked up in a black thigh-high slit gown. She styled her hair straight, and her high-definition makeup perfectly complements her outfit. Sharing these pictures, Tejasswi captioned, "This day #gratitude."

Take a look at Tejasswi's PICS here-

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra lovetale: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's adorable chemistry and loved-up posts and photos on social media often swoon the hearts of the audiences. Their fans, who root for them ardently lovingly address them as ‘Tejran'. Both the actors were contestants of Bigg Boss 15, where they fell in love and made their relationship official too. After her grand win, Tejasswi couldn't control her excitement, and instead of celebrating her Bigg Boss win, she landed up to meet Karan at 5:30 am at his house. Soon after this, their fairy tale began, and are going strong with their relationship. On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash is presently playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show 'Naagin 6'. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra is gearing up for his upcoming show Ishq Mein Ghayal.

