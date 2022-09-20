Karan Kundrra congratulates Tejasswi Prakash for buying a house in Goa; Says 'I'm so proud of you'
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15.
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are among the most popular couples in the entertainment industry and enjoy a massive fan following owing to their chemistry and professional lives. Both fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, hosted by Salman Khan and since then they have been painting the town red with their chemistry. Karan and Tejasswi are presently spending quality time in Goa and are sharing glimpses of their fun moments on their social media handles. But along with this Karan and Tejasswi also surprised her fans by revealing a piece of great news.
Today, Karan Kundrra shared a new story on his Instagram handle with Tejasswi Prakash. In this video, we see Tejasswi beaming with joy as she purchased a new house in Goa. Karan congratulates his ladylove as she receives the keys of her new abode and sharing this video he expressed how proud he feels about her. Karan wrote, "Congratulations baby. You deserve the world..! I'm so proud of you.. you little hard working mouse.. may you have homes in every city you love".
Tejasswi and Karan or as their fans call them 'Tejran' have always been a step ahead when it comes to expressing love for each other. They manage to melt the hearts of their fans with their sweet gestures and this time was no different.
Speaking about Tejasswi's professional front, the actress has worked in numerous popular shows like Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha, in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she has been paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal. Speaking of Karan, the actor was last seen hosting the popular reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'.
