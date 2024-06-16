Karan Kundrra drops mushy PICS with Tejasswi Prakash; actor's caption for his lady love is all things sweet

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are among the most loved couples in the showbiz world. Their cute gestures and no hesitation in expressing admiration for each other definitely reflect major relationship goals. The duo keeps treating fans with their candid pictures by sharing them on social media. Only recently, Karan posted a string of photos with his lady love and even penned a sweet caption depicting their eternal love.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's fun-filled moments

It is no secret that Karan Kundrra maintains an active social media presence and keeps giving glimpses of his life. Hence, his latest post did not go unnoticed by his fans. The photos have the couple posing against the backdrop of a picturesque location.

The cozy pictures show the lovely duo looking into each other's eyes and exchanging smiles. In addition to the pictures, the Tera Kya Hoga Lovely actor also released a video in which we can see him whistling while enjoying the natural beauty.

As he filmed the actress and captured her reaction, Karan tried saying something to Tejasswi. In response to this, the Bigg Boss 15 winner slapped him.

Captioning his post, Karan Kundrra wrote, "vassdi tu rahe.. hassdi tu ravein..sannu rokkan vaala kehda ni? Rabb varga aasra tera ni..raahe raahe jaan waaliye..! ((May you live and laugh; who is going to stop us? You are a support system like god. Stay with me my love)."

The verse belongs to the song Raahe Raahe Jaan Waliye by Balwinder Safri and Safri Boyz from the Punjabi movie Dil Diyan Gallan.

Have a look at the post here:

Speaking of their looks, Karan Kundrra looked handsome in denim jeans and a white shirt, while Tejasswi Prakash opted for a fit-and-flare dress. The Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor once again rocked casual attire, and the Swaragini fame's ensemble was a perfect pick to beat the summer heat while maintaining a style quotient.

Tejasswi Prakash's reaction to Karan Kundrra's post

Fans are all hearts for the new pictures of the lovely couple, and they hopped in the comments section to express their love for 'TejRan.' However, Tejasswi's comment stole the limelight. She remarked, "Mai Tere sar uthe be java ni Mai Tera khoon pi java ni Rahe rahe jaan waliye."

Further, Rajiv Adatia also reacted to the photos and mentioned, "I don’t understand the caption all I understand in khoon and that’s blood!! I hope no one is killing eachother! super sweet." In addition to him, Aly Goni also dropped a red heart and a Nazar amulet emoji in the comments section.

On the other hand, many fans appreciated the overloaded cuteness and cherished the sweet caption. A fan commented, "Aap dono bahot khubsurat lag rahe he ek sath." Another one wrote, "@kkundrra @tejasswiprakash just stay like this only."

About Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

For the uninitiated, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been together since their stint on Bigg Boss 15. Even after the show ended, they have been together and through several ups and downs. This is why fans consider them adorable and wish the duo to be together for eternity.

Coming to their professional front, Karan Kundrra gained mainstream recognition with his performance in Kitani Mohabbat Hai. His stint in Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and Dil Hi Toh Hai earned him immense popularity. Later, he was seen as one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 15.

Tejasswi Prakash is a household name, thanks to her acting chops in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, and Naagin 6. After winning the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15, her fanbase grew exceptionally. And, she has been winning hearts ever since.

