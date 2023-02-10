Karan Kundrra, Gautam Singh Vig, Kritika Singh Yadav and others reveal their Valentine's Day plans

It's the month of LOVE, February. This month marks the special occasion of Valentine's Day, which is celebrated on 14th February, where people celebrate love with their partners, by spending the day with them and making them feel special. Since Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, let's see how our favorite Colors stars are going to celebrate this special day with their loved ones.

Karan Kundrra essaying the role of Veer in ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’ says, "The essence of love goes beyond just a notion, it remarkably transforms our lives. Playing the role of Veer in COLORS’ ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ has given me a deeper appreciation for love. Valentine's Day is a beautiful opportunity to embrace and honor the love we hold dear. To me, the perfect celebration involves cherishing special moments with the one I love. I am thankful for this wonderful experience of love and wish for everyone to find the same joy and fulfillment in their own lives."

Ankur Verma essaying the role of Rajiv in ‘Parineetii’ says, “Valentine's Day is a celebration of love, and what better way to celebrate than with the people who make our hearts full? I am thrilled to be spending this special day with my ‘Parineetii’ family. And to add to the joy, we will be marking the first anniversary of ‘Parineetii’. It's truly a double celebration of love and togetherness."

Gautam Singh Vig who will be essaying the role of Jordan in ‘Junooniyatt’ says, “Valentine's Day serves as a gentle nudge that love has the power to bring us closer to one another. For me, love is about putting someone else's happiness before your own and never taking their love for granted. On this special day, let's make it a priority to show those around us just how much we love and value them. Whether it's romantic love, familial love, or love among friends, let's spread love in all its forms."

Neha Rana who will be essaying the role of Elahi in ‘Junooniyatt’ says, “Valentine's Day is all about creating meaningful moments and expressing our love in small but significant ways. Whether it's sending flowers, writing heartfelt cards, or simply spending quality time with those we love, it's these gestures that make this day so special. Love is what makes life worth living, and this day is about cherishing it amidst all the uncertainties of life.”

Kritika Singh Yadav essaying the role of Pratiksha in ‘Dharampatnii’ says, "Valentine's Day is just another opportunity to celebrate the power of love. Seeing people buying gifts and flowers for their loved ones fills me with happiness and joy. It's always wonderful to know that there are people out there who are excited about this special day. As for my plans, I haven't decided yet but a dinner date with friends might be in the cards. Either way, I'm looking forward to spreading love and joy on this day."

Adrija Addy Roy essaying the role of Charu in ‘Durga Aur Charu’ says, “Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to show your loved ones just how much they mean to you. It's not every day that you meet someone who truly connects with you, so when you do, it's important to hold onto them and cherish them. On this special day, I want to extend my gratitude to the viewers of 'Durga Aur Charu' for their love and support. I hope our relationship continues to grow stronger with time."

Ishq Mein Ghayal can be watched on Colors at 9:30 PM from February 13 onwards. Junooniyatt will air on 13th February at 8.30 pm. Dharampatnii airs from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm, and Durga Aur Charu airs from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on Colors TV.