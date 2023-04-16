Karan Kundrra gives a glimpse of fun moments with Tejasswi Prakash from Entertainment Ki Raat- Housefull sets

Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull is a new entertainment-based show, which is all set to take the audience on a fun rollercoaster ride. The format of the show is based on celebrities participating in fun activities and games and entertaining the viewers with their acts. The show has already created a buzz and the audience can expect their favorite celebs to grace this show. Popular celebs will be seen adding more fun to each episode by performing fun tasks and playing games.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash:

The first guests on Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull were none other than Television's most popular couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull's first episode. In this clip, we see Rubina Dilaik, Arjun Bijlani, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Gaurav Dubey, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Punit Pathak having a blast as they shoot for the episode. Sharing this clip, Karan wrote, "Don’t forget to watch our madness on #EntertainmentKiRaatHousefull tonight at 10Pm only on @colorstv and @voot."

Watch the video here-

About Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull:

Entertainment Ki Raat- Housefull is premised on its hosts Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa essaying the role of brothers, who are competing for the Sudha Chandran aka grandmother's inheritance, while their neighbor played by Rubina Dilaik adds to the conundrum. The two brothers must prove themselves worthy of the endowment as they bring out the worst in the guests of the show by challenging them with games, pranks, and punishments. It will be worth it to see which brother triumphs in his effort to vex the guests and earn their grandmother's bequest.

Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull premiered on the 15th of April and the premiere episode kicked off with the entry of Bigg Boss 16 rivals, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. Sumbul Touqeer and Arjun Bijlani were also seen hopping on this unmissable rollercoaster of entertainment. Produced by Neeraj Sharma, Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull airs every day at 10:00 PM on Colors TV.

