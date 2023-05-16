Karan Kundrra gives a kiss to Tejasswi Prakash on Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull sets; Rajiv Adatia complains

Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull is a new entertainment-based show which takes the audience on a fun rollercoaster ride. The format of the show is based on celebrities participating in fun activities and games and entertaining the viewers with their acts. Popular celebs are seen adding more fun to each episode by performing fun tasks and playing games. Now in the upcoming episode of the show, audience favorite couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra will be seen joining the show along with Rajiv Adatia and others.

Rajiv Adatia complains about TejRan's chemistry:

A few minutes ago, Rajiv Adatia took to his Instagram stories and shared a BTS glimpse from the sets of Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull sets. In this clip, Rajiv showed how Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are busy chatting amidst the shoot. The couple is seen dressed in their costumes. Rajiv then says, "This happened to me in Bigg Boss and now I'm tired. They often do these lovey-dovey talks. It's been two years and now I'm tired."

As Rajiv Adatia talks, we see TejRan busy chatting, and then Bharti Scomes and interrupts them. Sharing this clip on his Instagram story, Rajiv wrote, "See it's started again! @kkundrra @tejasswiprakash I'm big boss they did this all day long!!!!!!!"

A few hours ago, Rajiv Adatia took to his social media handle and shared a picture where he is seen posing with Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Utekar, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Punit Pathak, and Vishal Singh. Sharing this snap, Rajiv wrote, "Fun fun and more fun! Entertainment ki Raat!!!"

About Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull:

Entertainment Ki Raat- Housefull is premised on its hosts Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa essaying the role of brothers, who are competing for the Sudha Chandran aka grandmother's inheritance, while their neighbor played by Rubina Dilaik adds to the conundrum. The two brothers must prove themselves worthy of the endowment as they bring out the worst in the guests of the show by challenging them with games, pranks, and punishments. Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull premiered on the 15th of April and airs every day at 10:00 PM on Colors TV.

