Karan Kundrra is proud of his Dil Hi Toh Hai co-star Paras Kalnawat, posts photo of Kundali Bhagya hoarding

Karan Kundrra is one of the most renowned television actors. He enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting skills and amazing looks. Currently, the actor is playing his stint in the fantasy drama Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Talking about his relationship with co-actors, Karan has many friends in the industry and Paras Kalnawat is one of them. The two go back a long way and consider each other brothers. There have been several instances where they showed their love and support for each other.

Karan shared he is proud of Paras Kalnawat

In a recent post on social media, Karan Kundrra won over the netizens with his sweet move. The actor was travelling in his car when he spotted a hoarding of Kundali Bhagya, the show Paras is a part of. He uploaded a video where he zoomed in on Paras’s face on the hoarding and wrote, “So proud!!” He uploaded the video with the popular song Believer by Imagine Dragons.

Earlier, when Karan Kundrra participated in Bigg Boss 15, Paras was seen rooting for the actor. Paras also shared his wishes and excitement when Karan was offered the role of Ranveer in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Work front

On the professional front, Karan is currently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the main roles. Karan essays Veer, who is a werewolf. Helmed by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik's production house Beyond Dreams Pvt Ltd, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal airs from Monday to Wednesday at 9 pm on Colors TV and Voot.

Speaking about Paras Kalnawat, the actor rose to fame after essaying the role of Samar in Rajan Shahi's hit show Anupamaa. After taking a midway exit from Anupamaa, Paras participated in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. He is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya.



ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan drops dapper PICS as he visits Times Square; Says 'We just have one life....'