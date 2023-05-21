Karan Kundrra lashes out at fake fans for spreading his breakup rumors with Tejasswi Prakash; Says THIS

Popular celeb couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. They fell in love during their stint in Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 15, and since then, they have been going headstrong. However, despite being head over heels in love with each other, there have been several times when Tejasswi and Karan's breakup rumors did round on the internet. Though the couple often slams such reports, they keep emerging constantly.

Karan Kundrra calls out fake fans:

In a recent interview with Zoom TV, Karan Kundrra again addressed his breakup rumors with Tejasswi Prakash and shared what he thinks about them. Karan shared, "Social media is for the world and the work I do. So, if Tejasswi puts up a picture on social media, there will be 1000 comments in 1 hour pointing out that I haven't liked her picture yet. Though, I was the one choosing her outfits and clicking her pictures."

Karan also called out people spreading fake news about his relationship, and said, "Here I say that me and Tejasswi are happy together. People spread rumours about us because they don’t want to see us happy. Such people are not my fans they simply just pretend to be one."

Karan Kundrra's professional life:

Karan Kundrra has been a part of several shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Bigg Boss 15, and many others. He even hosted several shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence and Love School and was also one of the gang leaders in the reality show MTV Roadies. Karan was seen hosting the popular reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. After this, he got featured in several music videos such as Baarish Aayi Hain and Akhiyan. Karan is now seen essaying the role of Veer in the popular fictional show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

