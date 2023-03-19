Karan Kundrra looks dapper as he poses in an all-black suit

Popular actress Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting skills and amazing looks. He is tagged as the heartthrob of the entertainment world and manages to swoon many hearts wherever he goes. Karan's social media activities have kept his fans engaged, and they like watching him. He is often seen endorsing brands, doing photoshoots, and much more, which keeps his fans updated about his life.

Karan Kundrra's new PICS:

A few hours ago, Karan Kundrra took to her social media handle and shared several pictures with his fans. In these snaps, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor looks dapper as he is wearing an all-black suit. Karan looks dashing as she strikes poses for the pictures. Sharing these photos with his fans, the actor captioned, "Sleek times 3." Fans have showered their love on Karan's snaps and have praised his personality. Arjun Bijlani also dropped a comment on Karan's photos and called him a "Handsome boy."

Take a look at his PICS here-

On the personal front, Karan has been dating actress Tejasswi Prakash for a long time now. The couple fell in love during their stint in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 and, since then, they are are painting the town in red with their love.

Karan Kundrra's career:

Karan Kundrra has been a part of several shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Bigg Boss 15, and many others. He even hosted several shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence, and Love School, and was also one of the gang leaders in the reality show MTV Roadies. Karan was last seen hosting the popular reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. After this, he was featured in music videos such as Baarish Aayi Hain and Akhiyan. Karan is presently seen essaying the role of Veer in the hit show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal which also stars Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani in lead roles.

