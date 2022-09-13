Karan Kundrra looks dapper in bronze blazer; Tejasswi Prakash drops a cheeky comment
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15.
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are going heads strong with their relationship and are often seen dishing out major couple goals. Expressing love publicly, applauding each other's efforts, going on small surprise dates, being possessive, and supporting one another through thick and thin, the two have done it all and managed to melt many hearts with their chemistry. Their ardent fans lovingly address them 'Tejran' and eagerly wait every day for their pictures and videos to be up on the internet.
Today, Karan dropped some amazing pictures of him from his latest photoshoot on his Instagram handle. The actor definitely looks dapper in a snakeskin printed blazer that he sported on an all-black outfit. Sharing these photos, he wrote, "Haar ki photo pe haar chadaya.. paise se zyaada meine pyar kamaya.. badshah hai bas ek.. kehne ko star paida hote hain yahaan har din ;)". His ladylove Tejasswi Prakash couldn't stop herself from showering her love on his pictures. In the comment section of this post, she wrote, "Loovvveee."
For the unversed, Karan and Tejasswi met inside Bigg Boss 15 house, and since then, they are inseparable.
Karan and Tejasswi's professional commitment:
Tejasswi Prakash has worked in numerous popular shows like Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha, in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she has been paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.
Speaking of Karan, the actor was last seen hosting the popular reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'.
