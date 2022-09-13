Karan Kundrra looks dapper in bronze blazer; Tejasswi Prakash drops a cheeky comment

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are going heads strong with their relationship and are often seen dishing out major couple goals. Expressing love publicly, applauding each other's efforts, going on small surprise dates, being possessive, and supporting one another through thick and thin, the two have done it all and managed to melt many hearts with their chemistry. Their ardent fans lovingly address them 'Tejran' and eagerly wait every day for their pictures and videos to be up on the internet.

Today, Karan dropped some amazing pictures of him from his latest photoshoot on his Instagram handle. The actor definitely looks dapper in a snakeskin printed blazer that he sported on an all-black outfit. Sharing these photos, he wrote, "Haar ki photo pe haar chadaya.. paise se zyaada meine pyar kamaya.. badshah hai bas ek.. kehne ko star paida hote hain yahaan har din ;)". His ladylove Tejasswi Prakash couldn't stop herself from showering her love on his pictures. In the comment section of this post, she wrote, "Loovvveee."