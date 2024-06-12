Karan Kundrra names Bollywood duo he would like to go on a double date with; Check out

Karan Kundrra is a well-known figure in the television industry, admired by many for his talent and handsome appearance. This charismatic actor has showcased his versatility by starring in TV shows, Hindi films, and hosting various reality shows.

Recently, Karan sat down for a light-hearted conversation with iDiva. While playing a fun segment, he opened up on his wish to go on double date with a famous Bollywood pair.

Karan Kundrra finds this Bollywood duo ‘chilled out’

During the Rapid Fire Segment of the talk session, Karan Kundrra was asked to name a couple from the industry he would like to go on a double date with. Without taking much time to ponder over the question, the actor took rumored lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey’s name. He said that he finds them ‘very chilled’. However, Karan immediately clarified that his answer does not confirm anything about Aditya and Ananya’s relationship.

The 39-year old actor further shared his first impression of certain actors. When asked about Shehnaaz Gill, he said he met her first on the sets of Thank You For Coming. Karan viewed her as a mad but sweet person. Meanwhile, he found Bhumi Pednekar ‘very warm and giving’ and tagged Kusha Kapila as a riot.

In another candid round, the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor opined that Tiger Shroff’s filmography is ‘repetitive’ and named Pathaan as an ‘overrated movie’ in recent times.

Take a look at Karan Kundrra’s Instagram post:

About Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra is currently seen showing his humorous side alongside his culinary skills in Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment. The comedy show is presented by Bharti Singh. Karan is paired with Arjun Bijlani for the show.

Besides the Bigg Boss 15 contestant and Arjun, Laughter Chefs feature five more celebrity duos trying their best to cook the assigned dishes. The list includes Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Vaidya, and Aly Goni.

Before this, Karan was seen as an anchor on the country's biggest and hottest dating reality show, Temptation Island India along with Mouni Roy.

On the personal front, Karan Kundrra has been in a relationship with Tejasswi Prakash for the last three years.

