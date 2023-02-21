Karan Kundrra on life after Bigg Boss 15: 'if somebody wants me for a big project....'

Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting skills and amazing looks. He is tagged as the heartthrob of the entertainment world and manages to swoon many hearts wherever he goes. Karan's social media activities have kept his fans engaged, and they like watching him. He is often seen endorsing brands, doing photoshoots, and much more, which keeps his fans updated about his life. Recently, in an interview, the actor opened up about his life after Bigg Boss 15.

In an interview with PTI, Karan said ‘Things have really changed a lot because during COVID-19 there was no new content on TV, except for news. That time, a lot of people, who were watching TV, were forced to go to OTT for fresh content and they are now back and are demanding that kind of work, hence a show like Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is happening.’ Talking about doing quality projects, the actor said ‘After Bigg Boss, it is not that I didn’t get offers for other things, but I stuck to things that interested me. All the people who had worked with me, they were like, this has sparked a new madness around me and we should convert it.’

He further added that ‘I was sure I didn’t want to do run-of-the-mill stuff because we know that it will be a hit. I want to be part of an interesting script that formalises my position. Just because I am popular right now, that it will work, I don’t want to do that.’ ‘I have never done a massive big budget show like Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. This is mainstream television but not a typical daily soap drama, it is fantasy, romance, and everything. It is pretty exciting’, he said.

When asked about the balance between his personal and professional life, Karan answered ‘I have been vocal about good or bad, everything. I am not one or two years into my career that I should worry about all these things. At this stage, if somebody wants me for a big project, they will take me in for the brand that I am and not because of my personal life.’