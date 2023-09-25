Karan Kundrra performs Grih Pravesh puja at his luxury sea-facing Bandra residence; have a sneak-peek

Karan Kundrra is a renowned actor known for his charming presence in the television industry. His journey in the world of showbiz has been nothing short of remarkable. He is loved by his fans for his fashion choices, charismatic personality and undeniable acting talent. Recently, he marked a significant milestone in his life as he performed a puja at his luxurious sea-facing residence in the bustling heart of Bandra, Mumbai. The actor, who has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry, took this auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi to conduct grih pravesh rituals, signifying the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

Karan Kundrra performs grih pravesh at his new residence

Karan Kundrra is known for living life kingsize. His penchant for luxury is reflected in his personal choices. Last year, in the months of April and May 2022, Karan Kundrra made a significant real estate investment when he acquired a lavish sea-facing house in Bandra, Mumbai. This coveted property became a symbol of his hard work and success in the entertainment industry. Now, after a year, the actor has now decided to make this splendid house his home. To mark the beginning of this new chapter in his life, Karan Kundrra recently performed a puja ceremony at his newly purchased residence. He uploaded glimpses of the ceremony today on his official social media handle. In photos and videos shared from the puja ceremony, Karan can be seen dressed in a silk kurta, exuding elegance and grace as he actively participates in the rituals.

Check out the pictures from Karan Kundrra's Grih Pravesh ceremony here:

A Glimpse Inside the New Home

Fans got a sneak peek into Karan Kundrra's luxurious abode through videos shared from the ceremony. The spacious living room, open balcony, and well-equipped modular kitchen showcased the modern and lavish lifestyle that Karan is all set to embrace in his new sea-facing residence. Fans of the actor wasted no time to shower the Bigg Boss 15 contestant with love and support. It goes without saying they are eagerly waiting to be treated with more inside glimpses from the actor's luxury residence.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik’s maternity style is about flaunting her baby bump in chic fitted outfits; PICS