Karan Kundrra plants sweet peck on Tejasswi Prakash's cheeks as they enjoy their monsoon getaway

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been in a relationship for a long time and are considered a power couple in the entertainment industry. People often ask them about their marriage plans, but it seems they are happy with their dating phase for now. Also, the couple is busy focusing on their careers and strengthening their relationship further. Recently, Karan's fantasy show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal wrapped up and then Tejasswi's hit show Naagin 6 also concluded. Now, with some time off from their work commitments, the couple is taking advantage of the romantic weather and enjoying getaways together.

Karan and Tejasswi's romantic getaway:

A few hours ago, Karan Kundrra posted a picture on his social media with Tejasswi Prakash. In the photo, Karan is giving Tejasswi a sweet kiss on her cheek while she smiles at the camera. The couple went to Lonavala to enjoy the rainy weather and had a romantic brunch date at their hotel. Sharing this photo, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor wrote, "the way to a man’s heart.." In another snap, he showed a glimpse of his meal which includes a fruit platter consisting of kiwi, orange, watermelon, a smoothie, croissants, cookies, fresh fruit juices and so on.

Celebs react:

TejRan's every social media post goes viral within minutes as the couple has a massive and dedicated fan following who leave no stone unturned to shower love on them. Along with fans, several celebs also penned heartfelt messages for Tejasswi and Karan on their social media post. Rajiv Adatia wrote, "You want aloo paratha??? I can send" Paras Kalnawat commented, "You two," and so on the comments continued.

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra was seen playing the role of Armaan in the fantasy show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. The show aired from 13 February 2023 to 9 June 2023.

Speaking about Tejasswi Prakash, the actress bagged the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6 soon after her stint in Bigg Boss 15. Naagin 6 aired from 12 February 2022 to 9 July 2023.

