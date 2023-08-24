Karan Kundrra pokes fun at Tejasswi Prakash’s cooking skills; says 'classes ki tumhe bohot zaroorat hai’

In the entertainment and television industry, some couples capture the hearts of viewers with a chemistry that transcends the screen. Among them, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash stand as one of the most adored and talked-about pairs. Their love story has garnered an immense fan following who closely follow every step they take. They set out major couple goals in terms of style, going out of their way to make each other feel special, and continuing to show their unwavering support for each other. Besides their social media platforms, the two have a vlog where they share bits and pieces of their lives.

Karan Kundrra pokes fun at Tejasswi Prakash's cooking skills

Recently, the beloved television duo took to their vlog to share a glimpse of their private getaway, offering fans a delightful peek into their real-life chemistry. Tejasswi Prakash uploaded a 'What we did on my birthday' vlog part 2 on her YouTube channel, revealing their relaxing getaway. The destination was a luxurious resort nestled in the tranquil beauty of Lonavala. In their vlog, the Naagin actress shared how they planned their itinerary. They had a cooking class, tea-tasting ceremony, aarti, and other activities planned. After having their meal, Karan asks Tejasswi to go to the cooking classes alone as he wants to go swimming. Tejasswi makes a face and refuses to go alone, then Karan replies, "Cooking classes ki tumhe bohot zaroorat hai. (You badly need cooking classes)"

Take a glimpse of Karan and Tejasswi's travel here:

In the later part of the vlog, they are seen traveling back to their stay. As Tejasswi asks Karan what activities he wants to do, he says he wants to go tea tasting and aarti. Tejasswi shares with viewers that they missed the cooking class as Karan was feeling sleepy. Karan says, "Broccoli soup kaun banata hai? (Who makes broccoli soup?)" Tejasswi adds that they were supposed to learn olive and broccoli soup in the class. To this, Karan couldn't help but jester and say, "Poha banane seekh lo pehle. (First, learn to make poha)" and laughed out pointing at Tejasswi.

