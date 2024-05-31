Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash form a lovely couple, and both are prominent figures in the Indian television industry in their professional and personal lives. The two have been together since the Bigg Boss 15 days and often express admiration for each other on social media platforms.

Recently, Karan and Tejasswi were spotted together after a long time. The duo holding hands and exchanging smiles were probably the sweetest moments their fans had witnessed lately.

It goes without saying that the couple stands out as one of the most beloved television duos who received much love from their fans. Be it their public appearance or expressing their love online, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra never fail to turn heads with their relationship goals.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's dinner date

Last night (May 30), Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were captured exuding date night vibes. Paparazzi spotted them holding each other's hands. The stunning duo was all smiles after enjoying a cozy dinner.

For the occasion, Karan exuded casual elegance in a black round-neck tee paired with black cargo pants. Tejasswi looked charming in a white and black co-ord set. To complete her look, the actress opted for open hair and light makeup, flaunting her natural beauty. She also carried a black purse and did not wear any heavy accessories.

Have a look at the video here:

Fans' reactions

Reacting to the video, one of the fans commented, "Teju Looks cutie pie." Another fan wrote, "Adorable couple." Further, a comment read, "Evil eye of tejran."

About Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story

Interestingly, Karan and Tejasswi first met each other on Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's show. They developed feelings and fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 15. Be it any situation, the duo proved their maturity and stood together in the highs and lows of the show.

It has been more than 2 years that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been going strong. Their journey on the show touched the hearts of many.

Most recently, the actress appeared on the dating reality show Temptation Island India, hosted by Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy, and discussed several aspects of a responsible partner and romantic relationship.

