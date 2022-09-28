Karan Kundrra share PICS of photoshoot with Tejasswi Prakash; Jokes ‘she bullied me into it’
Karan Kundrra collaborated with Tejasswi Prakash for a photoshoot.
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and adored couples in the television industry. They met inside Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 and since then they are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen. They are also regarded among the most stylish couples in the telly industry. Speaking of which, Karan Kundrra recently shared photos on social media featuring his ladylove Tejasswi.
In the post shared by Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra, he is seen seated on a single sofa with lady love Tejasswi Prakash seated on his lap. He also shared other pictures of them goofing around and he also shared a single picture of himself. The couple looks stylish in the solid colors outfits. Tejasswi Prakash sported a mustard crop top with purple pants. It has fringed detail at the bottom. She paired it with silver hoops and heels. Karan Kundrra looks dapper in Burgandy blazer and black trousers. He paired it with silver sneakers.
He wrote in the captions, “trust me she bullied me into it..! the third picture is not me posing but fearing for my life.”
Naagin 6 lead Tejasswi Prakash replied, “Wait for some amazing moves by the one and only @kkundrra Hell yeah I bullied him into it #boss.”
See post here-
Karan Arora commented, “Meri bhabhi itni cute hai aur aap aise captions dal rahe ho.” Ssudeepaa Singh commented, “Tooo cute both of u!!! @kkundrra stay blessed…”, Sharad Chaudhary commented, “Agle saal byah @kkundrra.”
On the work front, Karan and Tejasswi had joined hands for a music video ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’ which revolves around a couple who craves for time with each other. They shot for the song in Goa. While, Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of Bigg Boss 15, is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6.
