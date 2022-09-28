Karan Kundrra share PICS of photoshoot with Tejasswi Prakash; Jokes ‘she bullied me into it’

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and adored couples in the television industry. They met inside Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 and since then they are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen. They are also regarded among the most stylish couples in the telly industry. Speaking of which, Karan Kundrra recently shared photos on social media featuring his ladylove Tejasswi.

In the post shared by Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra, he is seen seated on a single sofa with lady love Tejasswi Prakash seated on his lap. He also shared other pictures of them goofing around and he also shared a single picture of himself. The couple looks stylish in the solid colors outfits. Tejasswi Prakash sported a mustard crop top with purple pants. It has fringed detail at the bottom. She paired it with silver hoops and heels. Karan Kundrra looks dapper in Burgandy blazer and black trousers. He paired it with silver sneakers.