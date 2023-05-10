Karan Kundrra shares glimpse of Tejasswi Prakash's unseen avatar from the sets of Naagin 6; PICS

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, one of the most popular and loved celeb couples, often dish out relationship goals. From surprising each other with their cute gestures to teasing one another, the duo has never skipped a chance to show us what a perfect relationship looks like. Their fans, who root for them ardently lovingly address them as ‘Tejran'. Though Tejasswi and Karan both are busy with their own work, they still somehow find time to visit each other on sets and spend some quality time.

Karan Kundrra spots Tejasswi on Naagin 6 sets:

Recently, Karan Kundrra visited Naagin 6 sets to meet Tejasswi Prakash. However, when the actor reached the sets he spotted Tejasswi dressed as a 'clown', and Karan did not miss a single second to record his ladylove's hilarious avatar. While sitting in his car, Karan captured Tejasswi in a clown costume and couldn't stop laughing as soon as he saw her. Sharing this moment on his Instagram story, Karan is heard laughing and saying, "Nahi hatunga (I won't go)" as Tejasswi tells him to go. He is then heard saying, "So sorry" as he continues laughing.

Watch the video here-

As Karan and Tejasswi's family have met each other several times and are often spotted together, so Karan was asked about a possibility of a 'roka ceremony' while he was talking to News 18. Replying to this question, Karan laughed it off and said, "Thik hai, kuch karte hai." TejRan fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple to tie the knot and will be on cloud nine when their favorite couple announces this big news.

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra is seen essaying the role of Veer in the popular fictional show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Both were recently seen together in the entertainment-based reality show Entertainment Ki Raat- Housefull, where they played fun games with Rubina Dilaik, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Punit Pathak and others.



