Karan Kundrra shares his childhood PIC with his mom and sisters on Mother's Day; Actor says 'I got four'

Popular actress Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting skills and amazing looks. He is tagged as the heartthrob of the entertainment world and manages to swoon many hearts wherever he goes. Karan's social media activities have kept his fans engaged, and they like watching him. He is often seen endorsing brands, doing photoshoots, and much more, which keeps his fans updated about his life.

Karan Kundrra's post-

Today, as we celebrate Mother’s Day, Karan also took to his social media handle and extended heartfelt wishes on this special day. The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor shared his childhood picture wherein he is seen posing with his mother and sisters for the snap. Sharing this adorable photo, Karan wrote, “I got four!! #MothersDay.”

Take a look at his post here-

On the personal front, Karan has been dating actress Tejasswi Prakash for a long time now. The couple fell in love during their stint in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 and, since then, they are are painting the town in red with their love.

Karan Kundrra's career:

Karan Kundrra has been a part of several shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Bigg Boss 15, and many others. He even hosted several shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence, and Love School, and was also one of the gang leaders in the reality show MTV Roadies. Karan was last seen hosting the popular reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. After this, he was featured in music videos such as Baarish Aayi Hain and Akhiyan. Karan is presently seen essaying the role of Veer in the hit show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal which also stars Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani in lead roles.

