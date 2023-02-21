Karan Kundrra sports a quirky look as he returns from Chandigarh after Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal promotions; PICS

Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting skills and amazing looks. He is tagged as the heartthrob of the entertainment world and manages to swoon many hearts wherever he goes. Karan's social media activities have kept his fans engaged, and they like watching him. He is often seen endorsing brands, doing photoshoots, and much more, which keeps his fans updated about his life. Recently Karan jetted off to Chandigarh to promote his ongoing show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, and he even shared a glimpse of it with his fans on social media.

Today, February 21, Karan Kundrra was spotted at Mumbai airport as he returned from Chandigarh after Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal's promotions. We all know Karan has been a step ahead when it comes to fashion and making jaw drops with his persona. This time was no different! The actor looked handsome as he donned an all-black look and layered a funky white printed jacket on his outfit. Karan donned classy black sunnies and sported colorful sneakers. He even greeted the paparazzi and was all smiles as they clicked his pictures.

Take a look at his PICS here-

For the uninformed, Karan Kundraa has been making headlines post his stint in Bigg Boss 15. His relationship with Tejasswi Prakash became one of the biggest highlights of the show. The couple never fails to make heads turn with their PDA and are known to be one of the most popular duos in the telly industry.

Karan Kundrra's professional front:

Karan Kundrra made his debut in the showbiz world with the popular show Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009 and starred opposite Kritika Kamra. Karan then hosted some popular shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence, and Love School, and was also one of the gang leaders in the reality show MTV Roadies. He also starred in films such as Mubarakan and 1921, and in 2021, he also essayed a pivotal character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

At present, Karan Kundrra is seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in main roles. Karan essays Veer, who is a werewolf. Helmed by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik's production house Beyond Dreams Pvt Ltd, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal airs from Monday to Wednesday at 9 pm on Colors TV and Voot.