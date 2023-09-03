Karan Kundrra teases Tejasswi Prakash's robot fear; Take a look

Since actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash embraced their love, they've been in the spotlight ever since. This couple, among the most adored in the television industry, openly expresses their affection for one another. Karan and Tejasswi frequently keep their fans informed about their personal and romantic life. Recently, Karan shared a funny video on his Instagram story featuring his beloved Tejasswi.

Karan Kundrra teases Tejasswi Prakash:

The lovey-dovey couple, Karan and Tejasswi, continue to be a fan-favorite in the television world. Recently, Karan took to his Instagram and shared a story where he playfully teased Tejasswi about her fear of robots.

The couple enjoyed a dinner date at a restaurant with robotic servers, but Tejasswi got scared upon seeing one of the robots. She expressed her unease, saying, "I am not okay, I don't like this. His face is so scary." Playfully, Karan responded, "Yeh mujhe permanent chahiye, life sortted rhegi. (I want this permanently, life will be sorted."

During their romantic dinner date, Tejasswi looked stunning in a black dress with her hair in a bun, adorned with a beautiful bracelet. Karan was dressed handsomely in a white shirt, adding to the charm of their evening.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story:

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story began on the reality show Bigg Boss Season 15. Initially, they were good friends, but their friendship eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship. Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, while Karan Kundrra secured the position of the second runner-up.

Following the show's finale, the couple openly expressed their love for each other, delighting their fans. Karan and Tejasswi continue to keep their fans updated about their love life and frequently share affectionate moments on their social media profiles.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s work front:

Karan Kundrra made his acting debut in the entertainment industry through Ekta Kapoor's renowned television series, Kitani Mohabbat Hai. Following his debut, he went on to feature in the sequel of the show Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2. He also appeared in shows like Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Additionally, he ventured into hosting reality shows like MTV Roadies, MTV Love School, and Dance Deewane Juniors. Karan Kundrra also served as a host in the first two seasons of Gumrah – End Of Innocence.

Tejasswi Prakash gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Ragini in the television series Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She also took on a triple role as Pratha, Prathna, and Pragati in Naagin 6. She showcased her adventurous side by participating in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.