Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash in casuals give tropical vibes as they are spotted at airport; VIDEO

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most-loved couples in showbiz, and their fans fondly address them as 'Tejran.' They met inside Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 and since then are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen. The couple was enjoying some quality time in Goa and have recently came back to Mumbai.

The adorable Bigg Boss couple has returned after a fruitful trip to Goa and they were spotted by paps on social media. Karan Kundrra looked dapper in a monochrome shirt with abstract print and he had paired it with white trousers and sports shoes. Tejasswi Prakash looked stylish in yellow strappy crop top and tie and dye joggers. She had tied the jacket around her waist and sported a cross body sling bag for the look.