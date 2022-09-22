Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash in casuals give tropical vibes as they are spotted at airport; VIDEO
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash papped at airport.
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most-loved couples in showbiz, and their fans fondly address them as 'Tejran.' They met inside Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 and since then are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen. The couple was enjoying some quality time in Goa and have recently came back to Mumbai.
The adorable Bigg Boss couple has returned after a fruitful trip to Goa and they were spotted by paps on social media. Karan Kundrra looked dapper in a monochrome shirt with abstract print and he had paired it with white trousers and sports shoes. Tejasswi Prakash looked stylish in yellow strappy crop top and tie and dye joggers. She had tied the jacket around her waist and sported a cross body sling bag for the look.
See post here-
Karan Kundrra shared a new story on his Instagram handle few days back, with Tejasswi Prakash. In this video, we see Tejasswi beaming with joy as she purchased a new house in Goa. Karan congratulates his ladylove as she receives the keys to her new abode and sharing this video he expressed how proud he feels about her. Karan wrote, "Congratulations baby. You deserve the world..! I'm so proud of you.. you little hard-working mouse.. may you have homes in every city you love".
Tejasswi Prakash Professional life
Speaking about Tejasswi's professional front, the actress has worked in numerous popular shows like Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha, in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she has been paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal. Speaking of Karan, the actor was last seen hosting the popular reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'.