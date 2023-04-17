Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta; Celebs who turned heads at Iftar party

Politician Baba Siddiqui and his son Zeeshan Siddiqui hosted their annual Iftar party on Sunday evening, in Mumbai. Several Bollywood and TV celebrities turned up in their stylish best to mark their presence at the party. Among these celebs, Bigg Boss contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary arrived hand in hand with Ankit Gupta. Karan Kundrra also attended the party with Tejasswi Prakash. Let’s take a look at the popular faces in the showbiz world that turned up at the party.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

The most loved TejRan kept their fashion game strong. While Tejasswi chose a fusion white pantsuit that she wore with a heavy necklace. She completed the look with white roses in her bun and a potli in her hand. It was surely something experimental. Karan wore a green kurta set and white churidar pants. Reacting to their looks, fans wrote, “I love what they’re wearing!! Damn beautiful!! Fusions are my fav!!”

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee

Gurmeet and Debina also kept it traditional as Gurmeet chose a white traditional achkan set complete with kurta, sherwani, and pyjama. The white sherwani had small poems written in Urdu and Hindi. Debina wore a golden and green strappy kurti.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta

The rumored couple and fan favourite PriyAnkit turned heads in all black. Priyanka looked regal in a black and golden skirt top set. The skirt had golden work all over, while Ankit wore a black kurta with golden details on the chest.

Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss 16 finalists Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam posed for the camera together. Archana wore a patterned silk saree with a golden blouse and Shalin chose a black kurta and white churidar pants.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

One of the most loved couples in the television industry, Divyanka looked gorgeous in a multi-colored lehenga and blue blouse. She didn’t wear any jewelry and only opted for a pearl mathapatti. Vivek wore a black kurta with white embroidery and white pants.

Bharti Singh

Bharti wore a white and golden sharara set complete with golden jhumka. The comedian looked lovely as she posed for the cameras.

