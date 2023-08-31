Karan Kundrra: Who discovered the actor and how did he set foot into showbiz?

Popular actor Karan Kundrra has achieved remarkable success in the entertainment industry. He made his debut in the entertainment industry in 2008 with a show titled Kitani Mohabbat Hai, which became an instant hit with the audience. He gained popularity for his role as Arjun Punj and gained a massive fan following. With a charming on-screen presence and diverse acting skills, he's earned a devoted fan base. But do you know how Karan stepped into the entertainment industry and became this huge star?

How did Karan Kundrra set foot into showbiz?

While talking to Curly Tales, Karan Kundrra shared how he entered the showbiz world. The Bigg Boss 15 fame recalled how Ekta Kapoor got him to Mumbai and said, "She's the one who got me hear. She saw me on Facebook. I had sent her a friend request. She sort of got Balaji to get in touch with me and she asked me if I wanted to be an actor. I had started a call center and it was successful so I left that and came to Mumbai. That was 15 years ago." In the same interview, Karan spoke about his upcoming film and talked about his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash.

About Karan Kundrra's professional life:

Karan played unique roles in numerous shows such as Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Aahat, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Teri Meri Love Stories, and more. The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film 'Horror Story' and later appeared in other movies like Mubarakan, 1921, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. He even showcased his hosting skills by anchoring several shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Love School seasons 1-4.

Karan was also one of the gang leaders in reality shows like Roadies 14 and Roadies Rising. In 2021, Karan acted for a short period in Rajan Shahi's hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He then participated in Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 15 and won hearts with his genuine personality. Post his stint in Bigg Boss 15, Karan was seen hosting the popular reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. Karan was last seen essaying the role of Veer in the popular fictional show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

