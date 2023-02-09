Karan Kundrra wins hearts as he pauses his Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal event for Azaan

Karan Kundrra was talking to his fans when Reem , told him about the Azaan going on. He then tells the audience, “Should we just pause for two minutes?” A fan page of the actor shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Reem told him about Azaan going on and then he stops the event for a moment. Respect all religions.” At the end of the video, we hear a fan saying, “Bahut achcha laga aap Azaan sunke ruk gaye, aapke liye respect badh gaya (We appreciate that you paused after hearing the Azaan sound, our respect for you have increased).”

Karan Kundrra , Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh are all set to feature in an upcoming fictional thriller titled Ishq Mein Ghayal on Colors. The actors are busy promoting their show and a video from recent promotion has gone viral on the internet winning the hearts of the fans. The actor is seen pausing his speech, hearing the sounds of Azaan. Fans have applauded the actor for his sensitivity towards other religions.

Reem was unwell at the event as she was down with a fever and cold. She still gave an entertaining performance as she matched steps with Karan and Gashmeer.

About Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra is one of the most loved actors who made his acting debut in 2009 with the lead role of Arjun Punj in Kitani Mohabbat Hai. He participated in reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha and Bigg Boss 15, among several others. He even hosted several shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence, and Love School, and was also one of the gang leaders in the reality show MTV Roadies.

Ishq Mein Ghayal show update

The trailer for Ishq Mein Ghayal was recently released by the makers on Colors' official Instagram handle, and it received an amazing response from fans. Along with Karan, Gashmeer, and Reem in the lead roles, Arjun Bijlani and Niyati Fatnani will appear in cameo roles as fictional characters in Ishq Mein Ghayal. Ishq Mein Ghayal was previously known as Bhediya: Ishq Aur Junoon. According to reports, the show will have a maximum of 100 to 120 episodes and will only air from 8 PM-9 PM. Ishq Mein Ghayal, directed by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik's Beyond Dreams Pvt Ltd, will premiere on Colors TV on February 13.

