Karan Kundrra's airport look in pink shorts and tee SCREAMS comfort and leisure; WATCH

Karan Kundrra, the handsome hunk of the television and showbiz industry wears many hats besides being an actor. Time and again, he has proved he is the best boyfriend to his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. The two will never grow tired of showering each other with love. Additionally, his experimental fashion choices also often make headlines. From airport look to date night with Tejasswi, he brings his fashion A-Game to the forefront. His recent airport look, yet again proved why is the showstopper.

Karan Kundrra's recent airport look in pink

The former Bigg Boss 15 contestant was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the morning today. The actor, known for his versatile roles and fashion-forward choices, effortlessly pulled off a pink tee shirt and shorts combo that caught the attention of onlookers and paparazzi alike. His choice of attire radiated both comfort and style, creating a perfect ensemble for a casual travel day. Completing the look, he opted for crisp white sneakers, blending comfort with a touch of urban flair. Carrying a mint-colored messenger bag as his luggage, Karan seemed to have mastered the art of combining practicality with fashion sensibilities. As he made his way through the airport, the actor was instantly surrounded by enthusiastic paparazzi eager to capture a glimpse of his airport avatar. He posed for them and waved before making his way to the check-in.

Take a look at Karan Kundrra's recent airport look here:

Reaction of netizens

Karan Kundrra's airport appearance once again proved that he effortlessly masters the art of pulling off diverse styles with utmost grace. It is not every day that actors are seen sporting all-pink outfits at the airport. More importantly, Karan knows which outfit to wear where as this comfortable outfit makes it the perfect leisure wear for long flights. Reacting to the video, fans of the actor wrote, "evil eyes off", while others dropped fire emoji. A few also commented, "Wohoo, handsome munda!"

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra was last seen in the TV serial, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, co-starring Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh. He is yet to announce his next project.

