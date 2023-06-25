Karan Kundrra’s cars collection: A look at the swanky automobiles owned by the actor

Karan Kundrra, one of the most popular faces in the entertainment and showbiz industry enjoys huge popularity. The television host and actor gained popularity and rose to fame with his role as Arjun Punj in the television series Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009. Kundrra is known for his charming looks, versatile acting skills, and charismatic on-screen presence. He has garnered a strong fan base who admires his performances and his off-screen persona. Kundrra is also active on social media platforms, where he interacts with his followers and shares updates about his professional and personal life.

Karan Kundrra's car collection

When it comes to luxury and style, actor Karan Kundrra knows how to make a statement, not only through his on-screen performances but also with his impressive collection of cars. From high-end SUVs to sleek convertibles, Kundrra's car collection reflects his penchant for exquisite automobiles. Let's take a closer look at the swanky cars owned by this popular actor.

Karan Kundrra's Range Rover Sport SVR

At the top of the list is Kundrra's prized possession, the Range Rover Sport SVR. This beast of a car boasts a powerful performance with its supercharged V8 engine. With a price tag exceeding INR 2 Crore, the Range Rover Sport SVR showcases Kundrra's taste for opulence and speed.

Mini Cooper S Convertible

Adding a touch of fun and flair to his collection, Kundrra owns a Mini Cooper S Convertible. This compact yet stylish car is perfect for zipping through city streets with its peppy engine and iconic design. With a starting price at INR 45 lakh, the Mini Cooper S Convertible showcases Kundrra's appreciation for a blend of performance and sophistication.

Ford Endeavour

For those adventurous off-road journeys, Kundrra relies on his Ford Endeavour. This rugged and robust SUV offers power, space, and versatility, making it a favorite among car enthusiasts. With a price range of up to INR 40.44 lakh, the Ford Endeavour complements Kundrra's active and adventurous lifestyle, similar to his sartorial picks.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Completing his impressive car collection is the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Known for its iconic design and legendary off-road capabilities, this SUV stands out with its distinctive style and unmatched performance. With a price exceeding INR 60 lakhs, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon exhibits Kundrra's love for luxury and adventure. It was one of the most recent cars to be added to his already impressive fleet.

Karan Kundrra's bike collection

The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor's love for automobiles extends beyond cars, as he boasts an impressive collection of motorcycles.

Ducati Diavel

Among his prized possessions is the Ducati Diavel, known for its sleek design and powerful performance. With its muscular stance and superb handling, the Ducati Diavel perfectly matches Kundrra's style and passion for speed. It costs more than INR 21 lakhs.

Harley Davidson

Adding to his bike collection, Karan Kundrra also owns a legendary Harley Davidson motorcycle. Known for their iconic design, thunderous sound, and long-distance cruising capabilities, Harley Davidsons is every biker's dream. This mean machine in white and black costs around INR 13 lakhs.

Karan Kundrra's car collection is a testament to his refined taste and appreciation for high-performance automobiles. From the elegant Range Rover Sport SVR to the sporty Mini Cooper S Convertible, each car in his collection reflects his distinct style and personality. With his swanky collection, Kundrra continues to make heads turn both on and off the screen.

