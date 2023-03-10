Karan Kundrra's cryptic post sparks rumors of his breakup with Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. The Bigg Boss 15 fame actors met during the show and have been dating each other for almost two years now. The couple never shies away from showing off their love publically, which is adored by the fans. They keep their social media updated with their latest pics and posts which makes their fans swoon over them.

However, a recent post from Karan has caught a lot of attention and is giving sleepless nights to 'Tejran' fans.

Taking to Twitter, Karan wrote, "Na teri shaan kam hoti.. na rutba ghata hota.. jo ghamand mein kaha.. wahi hass ke kaha hota."This cryptic post from Karan has sparked rumours about his breakup with the Naagin actress.But, Tejasswi has clarified the misunderstanding by saying, "I am a little superstitious and feel that good things in life gets jinxed easily if more people talk about things. "She further said, "I would like to talk about marriage when it will actually happen. Till then,I will keep it secret and say I am in love.

About Tejasswi and Karan

"Karan and Tejasswi fell in love during Bigg Boss and started dating after the show got over. As far as their professional lives are concerned Tejasswi is currently busy with Naagin 6 where she is portraying the lead role. Her character is getting quite a positive response from the audience.

On other hand, Karan is currently seen in Colors TV show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, where he is playing the role of Veer Oberoi who happens to be a werewolf.

