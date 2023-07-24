Karan Kundrra’s Diet Decoded: Bigg Boss 15 fame's healthy choices every man must make for a chiseled body

Karan Kundrra, a multifaceted personality in the entertainment industry, has carved a niche for himself as an actor, model, and television host. With his charming on-screen presence and versatile acting skills, Karan has won the hearts of millions of fans across the globe. He was last seen in the TV show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Beyond his acting prowess, he is also admired for his disciplined lifestyle and commitment to fitness. In this article, we will delve into Karan Kundrra's diet plan to decode the secret of his fit body.

Karan Kundrra's diet decoded

When it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Karan Kundrra firmly believes in the power of a clean and high-protein diet. For him, what goes into his body is as crucial as his dedicated fitness routines. Karan's diet philosophy centers around making mindful food choices that nourish his body and support his active lifestyle.

Karan Kundrra's breakfast

A few days back, Karan and Tejasswi went for a getaway to Lonavala. The couple spent their days unwinding in nature and eating good food. They shared pictures of their elaborate meals and their breakfast platter showed that even on holidays, they do not believe in cheat days. They started their day on a healthy note with a bowl of dried fruits, fruit juices, and fresh fruits.

What's for lunch?

One of the key aspects of Karan Kundrra's diet is the exclusion of rice from his daily meals. While rice is a staple in many cuisines, Karan prefers to steer clear of it, opting for other nutritious alternatives. Instead, he focuses on incorporating whole grains and complex carbohydrates into his diet, providing a sustained source of energy throughout the day. Oily and greasy foods are also a no-go for Karan Kundrra.

Dinner for Karan Kundrra

Curd, a probiotic-rich dairy product, is a favorite inclusion in Karan's diet. The presence of probiotics in curd helps promote gut health and aids in digestion, making it a beneficial addition to his clean eating regime. Additionally, curd provides a good source of protein, further complementing his high-protein diet. He also eats a lot of salads. When it comes to food choices, Karan Kundrra prefers home-cooked meals over processed or fast food options.

Workout regime

Besides healthy meal plans, Karan Kundrra maintains a strong fitness game. Even when he is not working out at the gym, he goes for a run or a long walk. The actor also loves to shake a leg with his girlfriend Tejasswi on trending songs.

