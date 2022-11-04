Karan Mehra REACTS to Rajeev Sen's claim of having an affair with Charu Asopa: 'I will file a defamation case'

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marital life has become a public spectacle and is getting uglier by the day. The actress accused Sushmita Sen’s brother of physical abuse and infidelity, Rajeev, on the other hand, retaliated by sharing how she had an alleged affair with television actor Karan Mehra. For the unversed, in a conversation with a publication, Rajeev Sen revealed that his estranged wife Charu Asopa has an affair with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's former actor, Karan Mehra. According to Rajeev, the actress has also posted a romantic reel with him on her Instagram handle.

In a conversation with Etimes TV, Karan Mehra breaks his silence on being dragged into Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's case. Talking about his conversation with Charu, Karan said that he spoke to the Mere Angne Mein actress in June during their promotional event. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said, "What romance is Rajeev talking about?". Karan further added that Charu and he have never connected post their promotional event.

Karan shared that he is presently staying in Delhi after the brawl with his estranged wife, Nisha Rawal. He calls Rajeev Sen's accusations terrible and revealed that he doesn’t want to contact Rajeev. Karan concludes by saying, "I would rather file a defamation suit against him."

Talking about the same, Charu told another publication that Rajeev's claims are baseless and he is maligning her character as it will affect her. She also mentioned that Rajeev had no excuse to put her down, and that is the reason he accused her of having an extramarital affair.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's relationship:

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married on June 9, 2019, in Goa. Soon differences cropped up between them that led to a troubled marriage. Owing to the turbulences, Charu and Rajeev were living separately soon after their marriage and even during the lockdown period. But, things got sorted between them, and the couple became parents to a baby girl in 2021 and named her Ziana. However, after several failed attempts, Rajeev and Charu have mutually agreed to part ways with each other.