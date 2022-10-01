Karan Mehra wishes for a live trial of his divorce with Nisha Rawal like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case

Karan and Nisha Rawal have been fighting it out in court since many 2021, while their son Kavish stays with his mother at their Mumbai home. The two have also addressed multiple press conferences against each other, where they openly put accusations against each other. Now Karan has said he would have wanted the public to see their trial too if it was possible. He also said that though people here are comparing him to Johnny, their cases are very different.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal, who were married for more than 9 years, are fighting for their divorce for the past few months. Nisha had put allegations of domestic violence against the actor in 2021. Following the complaint of assault, Karan was arrested in May 2021, he denied the allegations when he came out of jail after a few hours. Now Karan Mehra, who is in the middle of a bitter divorce with Nisha Rawal, wants their trial to be streamed live for the public like that of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard which ended in Johnny's favour.

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Karan was asked if he would like a televised trial like Johnny Depp. The actor replied, "It doesn't happen in India. This is some area that I never explored but now that I have been in the system for so long--- cases, drafting, lawyers, some things I have learned. So this system doesn't exist here, where you can do a live trial. I would love to, because I have nothing to hide. I say that I have attached 1500 pages, and I have written each one of them myself. And this is after I had no other means, there was no paper from home that I could collect."

He added about a live trial that if it could be like them (Johnny-Amber), that they could show, everybody could understand and see, but it doesn't happen in India. And for Johnny Depp, it took him 6-7 years to do whatever they were doing and it was different. He added that now that case is being referred here, people are calling him Johnny and whatever, but the way they are going about these things is very aggressive. He shared that he is ready for any number of cases filed against him.

Previously, Karan had accused Nisha of having an extra-marital affair with her Rakhi brother, during a press conference. In response, she said she is 'not answerable' to anyone, and also alleged that Karan wants to evade taking financial responsibility for their son.

