Karan Oberoi recounts his horrid jail experience and says he 'almost died'; reveals seeking therapy sessions

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicidal thoughts.

Karan Oberoi has been away from the media limelight and public attention for quite some time. The actor gained fame in the television fraternity after appearing in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and is also popularly remembered as an integral part of A Band of Boys, an Indipop boy band. In a recent interview, Karan opened up about his time behind bars in 2019.

Talking about his tough time, the actor said that he wanted to give up on his life. He also mentioned facing tough battles inside the jail and not being in a proper state for several days.

Karan Oberoi on his horrid jail experience

In a candid chat with Siddharth Kannan, Karan Oberoi recalled his jail experience and called it a dark phase of his life. The actor-singer shared that he thought of giving up on his life and felt that it was the end of his journey. Karan mentioned how he was tasked with the responsibility of cleaning toilets in jail and referred to his jail experience as visiting pataal lok (hell).

Taking the conversation ahead, the Zindagi Badal Sakta Hai Hadsaa actor asserted that the incident was an eye-opener for him. Oberoi said, "Mujhe lag raha tha ki meri duniya khatm ho rahi hai for no fault of mine. Jis cheez ne mujhe bachaya wo yeh tha ki mujhe kitne log Mohabbat karte hain (I felt like my world was coming to an end without any fault of mine. What saved me was people's love)."

"Meri cheekh sunte hi jitne log khade ho gaye wo uss dark space se bahut upar upar wali roshni lekar aaye mere liye jisne mujhe bacha liya warna mai marr jaata. (As soon as they heard my screams, all the people who stood up brought tremendous hope in that dark space, which saved me; otherwise, I would have died)," added the Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actor.

Karan Oberoi reveals going through PTSD

It is true that it was only for a month that Karan Oberoi stayed in jail, but the experience taught him to regard human life even more than he used to. Recounting those difficult times, the actor shared that he had always lived in his bubble and had never seen such darkness in his life until he was locked up in jail.

Revealing how brutally the incident took a toll on his mental health, Oberoi remarked, "Uss crisis ke time pe maine ek kitaab likhi thi (I wrote a book during the crisis) when I was going through PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder) and I had to go through therapy."

The actor-singer further elaborated on how his new phone crashed as it received lots of messages from people and from those with whom he had worked twenty years ago.

In another explanation, Karan Oberoi said, "Mujhe toh aisa lagta hai ki I'm a blessed child. Jis daur se mai guzra hoon, jahan se main nikal ke aaya hoon. Wo possible nahi hota agar mere pe blessings nahi hoti toh (I feel like I am a blessed child. The journey I have gone through and the situations I faced would not have been possible if I did not have blessings)."

What happened to Karan Oberoi?

In 2019, Karan Oberoi faced allegations of rape and extortion when the #MeToo movement was at its peak. Following such claims, he was arrested and jailed for almost a month. Later, the actor was given bail by the Bombay High Court.

For the uninitiated, Oberoi first started acting through the show Swabhimaan and last worked as a story writer and producer for the 2022 web series Mukhbir.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

