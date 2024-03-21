Karan Patel clarifies his ‘dirty’ remark about Bigg Boss; ‘I said it has become far more lenient’

Karan Patel is one of the most prominent faces on Indian Television. He has showcased his acting prowess quite a few times. The handsome hunk actor has often been speculated and offered to become a part of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. However, he could never sign the dotted lines. In his recent appearance on Fincocktail Podcast, Karan talked about the show and went on to tag it as ‘dirty’ and ‘disrespectful’. His words didn’t go down well with the ardent fans of the show. The actor now took to his social media handle to clarify the same.

Karan Patel says he is misunderstood regarding his Bigg Boss views

In a long note shared on his Instagram story, Karan Patel put an end to all the ‘uncalled overreactions’ to his statement on Bigg Boss, which he claims to have not made in the first place. The 40-year-old mentioned that his words were not aimed at the channel, makers, or host, Salman Khan, and that he has immense respect for them. All he wanted to convey was that the show has become lenient now.

Karan wrote, “When asked about Bigg Boss, I said the show has become far more lenient over the last few years and there is no limit to how low someone can go to character assassinate someone. Salman Bhai has always requested the contestants week after week to mind their words as it is a family show and sometimes the episodes get so dirty that viewing it in the company of family members becomes shamefully awkward and that’s the context I meant ‘dirty’ in. and definitely not in any connection to the channel, the broadcaster or the host. Having said that, I still stand by my words about having zero tolerance for any kind of character assassination of anyone on any show.”

In the end, the Kasturi actor also criticized the media and penned, “Media stick to being the medium and not the source for news.”

Have a look at Karan Patel’s social media story:

In the interview that made headlines, Karan Patel had shared, “Bigg Boss has picked up TikTok people and put them in the house with the contestants. Where has your understanding and level of calling people or treating people like celebrities come down to? Earlier you had only strictly actors. Then you started spoiling the entire fabric by getting actors with commoners and that too from a lower section of society. It's become such a dirty, disrespectful show to even be associated with.”

For the unknown, Karan gained fame after playing Raman Bhalla on Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein alongside Divyanka Tripathi. He starred last in Darran Chhoo.

