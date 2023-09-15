Karan Patel to make Bollywood lead debut with Darran Chhoo; Actor shares poster and release date

Karan Patel is a popular face in the television and showbiz industry. He has been working for a long time and carved a space for himself with the numerous TV shows that he has been part of. Karan is best known for his role as Raman Bhalla in the television serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He is still referred to by fans as Raman Bhalla and enjoys immense love and respect from his fans. After creating waves in television, Karan Patel is all set to make his Bollywood debut in a lead role.

Karan Patel to make his Bollywood debut with Darran Chhoo

Today, Karan Patel uploaded a small clip announcing the movie's name, date, and poster. Uploading a clip, where he is seen wearing formals with a rope tied like a noose around his neck, he wrote, "Coming soon ….. in cinemas on 13th October ….." The poster shows him looking perplexed as the words pop up, "Job, Paisa, Family, Shaadi, Pyaar." The movie titled Darran Chhoo will be released in theatres on October 13. It is produced by Ankita Bhargava Patel and Minoo Patel. Ankita is his wife. The movie is directed by Bharatan Ratan.

Check out the clip uploaded by Karan Patel here:

Hiten Tejwani, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and others react

Karan's industry friends Hiten Tejwani, Ribbhu Mehra, Jia Mustafa, and others commented on the post and congratulated him. Hiten Tejwani wrote, "Jiyo ..all the best bhai." Karan's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also uploaded the clip to show her support for the actor. She wrote, "Congratulations Karan Patel for your comeback with a quirky comedy and a total family entertainer… #DarranChhoo releasing in theatres on 13th Oct." To this, Karan Patel commented, "Thank you darling." Ribbhu Mehta also uploaded the same clip and wrote, "Now we all know #WhatsDarranChhoo !!! Karan Patel is back with a Quirky comedy and a total family entertainer…"

Netizens also commented their best wishes for the actor and wrote, "Congratulations!" One user commented, "Congratulations KP.. looking forward to it dear.." Another wrote, "Finally Karan Patel on big screen, can't wait." Other netizens also shared their excitement in the comment section.

For the unversed, previously, Karan Patel has been seen in Bollywood movies, but this is the first time he will be seen in a lead role.

