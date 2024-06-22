Karan Singh Grover on his failed marriages with Jennifer Winget and Shraddha Nigam; How Bipasha changed his life

Karan Singh Grover needs no introduction. He is one of the most popular actors who proved his acting mettle not only on TV but also in Bollywood, and he has made headlines several times owing to his marriages and divorces. Currently married to Bipasha Basu, the actor, for the first time, opened up about his previous marriages with Jennifer Winget and Shraddha Nigam.

Karan Singh Grover on his previous marriages

Karan Singh Grover was previously married to his Dill Mill Gayye co-star Jennifer Winget and Shraddha Nigam. In an interaction with Times Of India, on being asked about his divorces, he said, “There’s nothing good about a breakup or a divorce. Yeah, later, when people move on, they realize that it happened for the best. That's a good thing. ”

This is the first time he has ever spoken about his failed marriages before tying the knot with Bipasha. He says he never felt the need to speak to anyone about what’s happening in his life because he doesn’t expect people to come and talk to him and share their life’s woes with him either.

“That is not my main motive,” he said, and added, “I would like to spread some love and joy. Everyone has their own s**t to deal with, and I think everyone deserves that kind of privacy to handle their own s**t.”

Check out Karan Singh Grover's recent social media post:

Karan on Bipasha Basu

In the same conversation, Karan also praised Bipasha and shared that he knows himself today because of her. Calling the change drastic, he says, “Like from being a nocturnal being to somebody waking up at 5 a.m. and wanting to see every sunrise and every sunset.”

For the unversed, Karan married actress Shraddha Nigam in 2008. He then met actor Jennifer Winget on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye and started dating. They tied the knot in 2012 and filed for divorce after 10 months of their marriage.

Karan is currently married to Bipasha Basu. They tied the know in 2016, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Devi, in 2022.

