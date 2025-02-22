Karan Singh Grover returns to TV after 5 years, to star opposite THIS actress for first time; REPORT

Karan Singh Grover, a prominent name in the entertainment industry, stole many hearts with his performances in hit shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai. After he did various films, the actor is set to return to Television after 5 years. Karan is reportedly locked to play the lead role in an upcoming show tentatively titled Tum Se Tum Tak. While Karan has worked with numerous actresses over the years, it will be the first time when Karan will star opposite Niharika Chouksey.

According to ABP News, Karan Singh Grover and Niharika Chouksey will soon join hands for an upcoming show titled Tum Se Tum Tak. As per the report, the buzz about this show has been in the air for some time now. The makers had reportedly approached Ashish Choudhary, Karan, Niharika and Helly Shah. However, finally, Karan and Niharika have been locked to play the lead roles. The report also suggests that Karan also did a mock shoot with Helly but the makers locked Niharika.

Ever since the news of Karan Singh Grover playing the lead role has been out, his fans are quite excited to see him on screens again. On Television, Karan was last seen in Ektaa Kapoor's produced show, Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. Over the years, Karan worked in numerous shows such as Dill Mill Gayye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Khatron Ke Khiladi 3, Qubool Hai and many more.

The actor then stepped into Bollywood and worked in numerous films like Alone, Hate Story 3 and more. Karan was seen on big screens last in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter. Due to his amazing acting prowess, fit personality and good looks, Karan Singh Grover has earned a big name in the industry and has a massive fanbase too.

Speaking about Niharika Chouksey, the actress started her acting journey at a very young age. She has worked in films and shows too. However, Niharika became a household name after her stint in TV show Faltu.

Coming back to Tum Se Tum Tak, the show is reportedly a remake of Marathi show, Tula Pahate Re and might air on Zee TV soon.