Karan Veer Mehra EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 18 fame reveals giving 32 auditions in a day, ‘Got rejected from…’

Karan Veer Mehra, the Bigg Boss 18 winner, is basking in the glory of winning two back-to-back reality shows. The actor, who is enjoying immense popularity and attention from every corner of the country, had a humble beginning. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor recalled the early days of struggle in Mumbai.

While speaking to us in the latest Behind The Success episode, Karan Veer Mehra reveals showing up for 32 auditions in a day and getting rejected in all. “I remember meine ek din mein 32 auditions diya huya hain, and rejected from all. So, I’ve been from pillar to post. I’ve done that.”

Watch the full interview with Karan Veer Mehra below:

The Bigg Boss 18 winner adds, “For me, auditioning was work. And getting work was award for me. It has been like that for me.” However, he didn’t consider this a struggle. He would go around with a few of his friends, who would audition together. “That was life for us,” mentions Mehra.

In the same conversation, Mehra also talks about how he landed his debut role in Remix and his connection with Ankita Lokhande and others. He also gets candid about his Bigg Boss 18 stint and his bond with Chum Darang and Shilpa Shirodkar. He even had a fun interaction with the fans and spoke in detail about his personal and professional life challenges.

Talking about Karan Veer Mehra’s career, he participated in Bigg Boss 18 immediately after winning Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He made his acting debut in 2005 with the popular youth show Remix. Besides working extensively in television, the actor, hailing from Delhi, has also worked on notable Bollywood projects. Fans are eager to see what he has in the pipeline after coming out of the reality show.

