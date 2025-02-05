Karan Veer Mehra EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Does the Bigg Boss 18 winner have any projects lined up? Reveals giving auditions

Karan Veer Mehra, the Bigg Boss 18 winner, earned immense support and love from his fans owing to his gameplay in the show. Fans continue to follow the actor’s every move after he stepped out of the house. They are curious if the actor has any interesting projects lined up. In our Behind The Success segment, Mehra almost spilled the beans about his current workfront.

Talking about his success, career, and aspirations, Karan Veer Mehra shares that hard work never stops. Everybody is recognizing him as the Bigg Boss 18 winner now, but in a few months, another winner will emerge who will replace him. While speaking to us, he revealed that he had an audition before he came for the exclusive chat.

Karan Veer Mehra says, “I have to go and give auditions for certain things. Jayse mein abhi bhi de raha hu, you know, I’ve won two reality shows; this is my profile (thumbs up gesture) my profile thank you… karke aa raha hu mein abhi bhi.”

Watch the full interview with Karan Veer Mehra here:

When we ask him if he gave an audition today, he confirms. “Haan, haan, abhi hi. At times, you need to give your introductions, sab nahi dekhta hain na yaar,” adds the Bigg Boss 18 winner.

In the same conversation, he also talks about his struggle in the initial days. However, he doesn’t consider it a struggle as he went for the auditions with his friends. The actor reveals that in one day, he gave 32 auditions.

Talking about Karan Veer Mehra’s career, he participated in Bigg Boss 18 immediately after winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He made his acting debut in 2005 with the popular youth show Remix. Besides working extensively in television, the actor, hailing from Delhi, has also worked on notable Bollywood projects.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exclusive updates!