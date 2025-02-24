Karan Veer Mehra shares BIG update on Bigg Boss 18 winning amount of Rs 50 lakhs and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 prize

Karan Veer Mehra can be called the reality show king. The actor has won two of the biggest reality shows back-to-back: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and Bigg Boss 18. His journey in both shows was commendable, and fans loved his real personality. The actor recently appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, where he shared details about Bigg Boss 18's prize money and his prize of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 being his very first show with the channel, Karan Veer Mehra expressed how he doesn't intend to leave Colors as it helps in make a name in the industry. Speaking about Bigg Boss 18 prize money, Karan Veer said that 50 lakhs is the winning amount of Bigg Boss 18 and even revealed that it is yet to come.

Speaking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's prize money, Karan Veer revealed that he has received the prize amount of the stunt-based reality show. He added, "The car is going to arrive in a two days. I didn't get the chance earlier, so I got it booked now."

Reflecting on his Bigg Boss 18 journey, Karan Veer shared, "I was having fun inside and wasn’t looking to win. My weekly total was sorted, so winning or losing didn’t matter much. But I won."

He further explained, "It’s a personality show, and no one less compared to the other. My personality appealed to the audience. It’s not about being more or less. Even if I came second, I wouldn’t have been a different person."

Karan Veer also expressed his gratitude for the love he is receiving from fans. He said, "I am spending a lot of time with fans." He thanked his fans and the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and Bigg Boss 18.

For the uninformed, Karan Veer recently welcomed a new car that he received as a prize for winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Meanwhile, for lifting Bigg Boss 18 trophy, the actor received Rs 50 lakhs as cash prize.